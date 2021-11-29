Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of BioCardia worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the first quarter worth about $204,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCardia by 5.1% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCDA opened at $2.20 on Monday. BioCardia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

BioCardia Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

