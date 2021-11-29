Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 6.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEP opened at $9.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter.

KEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

