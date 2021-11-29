Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 5,068 Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

BLPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

