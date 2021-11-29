George Weston (WN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for George Weston (TSE: WN):

11/24/2021 – George Weston had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a C$158.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$141.00.

11/19/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – George Weston had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE WN traded up C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$137.02. 122,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,692. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$91.95 and a one year high of C$142.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$136.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.75. The stock has a market cap of C$20.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.36%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,230,750.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

