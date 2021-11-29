Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Short Interest Down 84.1% in November

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLSPT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Global SPAC Partners has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

