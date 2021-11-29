Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Down 58.3% in November

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLUC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,082. Glucose Health has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.