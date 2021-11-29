GNY (GNY) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One GNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $62.33 million and approximately $49,874.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043352 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00235581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00089457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.