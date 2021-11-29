Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 9,133 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Intrepid Potash worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $43.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.29. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $52.91.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

