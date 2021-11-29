Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of AudioCodes worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 3.6% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at $396,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $37.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUDC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

