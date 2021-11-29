Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 348.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Gogo worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.98. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

