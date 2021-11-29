Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 29,874 Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTPYU. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 30.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 277.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 67,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

NASDAQ:RTPYU opened at $10.50 on Monday. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.