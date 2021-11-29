Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 310,403 Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,403 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter valued at $5,079,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in GoHealth by 242.1% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in GoHealth during the second quarter worth $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GoHealth by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in GoHealth by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

GOCO stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

