Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOSS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.