GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Up 4,292.0% in November

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a growth of 4,292.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GPTGF stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. GPT Group has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53.

GPT Group Company Profile

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

