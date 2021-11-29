Gradient Investments LLC Buys 2,353 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $659.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $643.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.54. The company has a market capitalization of $292.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

