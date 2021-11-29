Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 5,862 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $201.89 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.90. The company has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

