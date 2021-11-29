Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPM opened at $164.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

