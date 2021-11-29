Great Bear Resources’ (GTBAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Noble Financial in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

GTBAF stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. Great Bear Resources has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

