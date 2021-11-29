Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 86.9% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $192.91 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $151.18 and a 1 year high of $201.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day moving average is $190.14.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

