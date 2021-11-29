Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 2,356 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

