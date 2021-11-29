Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIZ. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ opened at $39.12 on Monday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

