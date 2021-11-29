Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $672,000 in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

FMHI stock opened at $56.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

