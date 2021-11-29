Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,219 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.20% of Greenlane worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 84.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 131.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $1.26 on Monday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $160,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,976 shares of company stock worth $782,995. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

GNLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.