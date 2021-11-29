Guess? (NYSE:GES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guess?' shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company posted splendid third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimates. The performance gained from sales growth across all regions, except Asia. Management is particularly impressed with solid growth in operating margin driven by robust gross-margin expansion backed by reduced promotional activity. Apart from this, the company benefits from its solid digital business, which performed well in the fiscal third quarter. Guess? is on track to make progress in its customer-centric initiatives, which includes omnichannel capabilities as well as advanced data analytics and customer segmentation. Management is committed to its six key strategies and has made remarkable progress against them.”

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of GES opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Guess? has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Guess?’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Guess? by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Guess? by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 196,991 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guess? by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 334,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 151,981 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Guess? by 4,938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

