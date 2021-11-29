Guider (GDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7,714.02

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $7,714.02 and $53.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Guider

GDR is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

