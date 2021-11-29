Harmony Tops 1-Day Volume of $138.00 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $138.00 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.03 or 0.00358152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00236418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00089794 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,261,888,856 coins and its circulating supply is 11,449,196,856 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

