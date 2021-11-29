Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Short Interest Update

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:HVT.A remained flat at $$31.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 672. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $552.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

