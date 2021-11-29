Havy Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,648.00 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Havy has a total market cap of $39,468.51 and approximately $1,648.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Havy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Havy has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Havy alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00055157 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000836 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 112.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Havy

Havy (HAVY) is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. Havy’s official website is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Havy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Havy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.