Haywood Securities Cuts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.61.

TSE LUN opened at C$10.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.9300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

