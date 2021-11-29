Head to Head Contrast: Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) & The Competition

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS: CPPMF) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Copper Mountain Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million $37.52 million 7.22 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 17.53

Copper Mountain Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 29.23% 13.13% Copper Mountain Mining Competitors -55.92% -40.90% -0.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Copper Mountain Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors 796 3512 3790 109 2.39

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 69.60%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 61.89%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than its rivals.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

