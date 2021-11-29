Head to Head Review: Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progyny and Quipt Home Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $344.86 million 13.39 $46.46 million $0.90 56.75 Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.87 -$5.03 million N/A N/A

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than Quipt Home Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Progyny shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Progyny and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 2 5 0 2.71 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 8 0 3.00

Progyny currently has a consensus target price of $69.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.76%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 61.00%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Progyny.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 18.96% 29.67% 19.34% Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39%

Summary

Progyny beats Quipt Home Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption reimbursement programs for employers. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

