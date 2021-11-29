HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

