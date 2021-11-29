Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the stock.

Shares of HEAD opened at GBX 447 ($5.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £381.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Headlam Group has a one year low of GBX 336 ($4.39) and a one year high of GBX 538 ($7.03). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 476.96.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

In other news, insider Stephen Bird bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £23,150 ($30,245.62). Also, insider Simon King bought 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £49,785.12 ($65,044.58). Insiders have bought 20,272 shares of company stock worth $9,780,146 over the last three months.

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.