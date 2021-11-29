Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCSG opened at $17.77 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

