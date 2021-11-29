Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

NYSE:HTA opened at $34.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

