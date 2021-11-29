Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 308.6% in November

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 308.6% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

HEINY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.94. 36,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,917. Heineken has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

