HempCoin Trading Down 2.5% This Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and $382.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,479.60 or 0.98944131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00039988 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.42 or 0.00619143 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003668 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,254,998 coins and its circulating supply is 264,119,848 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

