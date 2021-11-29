Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the October 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HENOY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 75,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,631. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

