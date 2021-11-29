Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,547 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 89.6% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,094,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 989,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,118,000 after buying an additional 979,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 38,441.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 833,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,788,000 after buying an additional 831,105 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $38.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.