HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,314 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.26. 3,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,624. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.07.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.