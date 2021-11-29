Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 483 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 47,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $166.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.15 and a 200 day moving average of $154.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

