Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

