Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $161.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $117.77 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

