Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Amundi bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $439.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $466.00. The company has a market capitalization of $414.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

