Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Home Bancorp worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.77. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 39.89%. Analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

