HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Buys £226,500 in Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tommy Breen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 906 ($11.84) per share, for a total transaction of £226,500 ($295,923.70).

Tommy Breen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeServe alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Tommy Breen purchased 25,000 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 914 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of £228,500 ($298,536.71).

HSV stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 902.50 ($11.79). 451,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,399. HomeServe plc has a twelve month low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 873.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 929.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSV. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,285.22 ($16.79).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.