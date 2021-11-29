Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the October 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of HZMMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. 11,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,106. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Horizonte Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

