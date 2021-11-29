Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the October 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of HZMMF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.09. 11,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,106. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Horizonte Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
About Horizonte Minerals
