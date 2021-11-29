Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.02.

Huazhu Group stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,547,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

