Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BOSSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSSY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.56. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.