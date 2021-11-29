Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN opened at $47.58 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

